Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.66

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64.
Evans Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evans Bancorp to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
Shares of EVBN stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $213.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.87.
Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.
