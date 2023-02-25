Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.66

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64.

Evans Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evans Bancorp to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $213.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

About Evans Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.