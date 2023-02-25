Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 75.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

MAIN opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4,989.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

