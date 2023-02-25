OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 76.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NYSE OGE opened at $37.03 on Friday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

