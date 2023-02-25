WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Diane Lazzaris Sells 10,748 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.7 %

WESCO International stock opened at $163.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $172.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.