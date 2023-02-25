Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Newcrest Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

Newcrest Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Insider Activity at Newcrest Mining

In other Newcrest Mining news, insider Sandeep Biswas 227,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

