Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
EIC stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
