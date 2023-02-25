Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

EIC stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

