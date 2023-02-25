AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

AWF opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 75.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.