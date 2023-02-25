AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
AWF opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.39.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
