Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 54,372 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares in the company, valued at $46,611,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.70. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $68.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PCOR. Barclays lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

