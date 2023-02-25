The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2027 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

York Water has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.55. York Water has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in York Water by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 126,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of York Water by 652.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,323 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,656,000. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

