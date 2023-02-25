Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Berry Stock Up 0.6 %

BRY stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.16%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Berry news, Director Rajath Shourie purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

