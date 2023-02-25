Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Raises Dividend to GBX 51.30 Per Share

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.62) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $24.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spectris Price Performance

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,472 ($41.81) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,034.33. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,371 ($28.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,475 ($41.85). The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,939.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($43.95) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Spectris to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,835 ($46.18) to GBX 3,470 ($41.79) in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

