Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNK. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

