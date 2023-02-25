Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear updated its FY23 guidance to $3.11 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 490,913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $55,337,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,978,000 after purchasing an additional 455,873 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

