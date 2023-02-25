Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,716.50 ($20.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,672.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,471.13. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,137 ($25.73). The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,373.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, insider Deneen Vojta bought 1,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,703 ($20.51) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($20,508.19). 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.26) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($17.34) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.12) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,754 ($21.12).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

