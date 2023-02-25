Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,716.50 ($20.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,672.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,471.13. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,137 ($25.73). The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,373.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.
In related news, insider Deneen Vojta bought 1,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,703 ($20.51) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($20,508.19). 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
