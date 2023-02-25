Monero (XMR) Price Hits $150.02 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and $60.43 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $150.02 or 0.00652437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,993.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00400022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00091497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.35 or 0.00579952 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00178589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00195034 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,244,917 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

