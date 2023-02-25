Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage updated its FY23 guidance to $8.30-8.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.30-$8.60 EPS.
Extra Space Storage Price Performance
Shares of EXR stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day moving average is $168.33. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.