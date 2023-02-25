Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage updated its FY23 guidance to $8.30-8.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.30-$8.60 EPS.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day moving average is $168.33. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

