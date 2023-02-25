Anglo American plc (AAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.74 on April 28th

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share by the mining company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Anglo American Stock Performance
Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,846 ($34.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.17). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,355.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,074.33. The firm has a market cap of £38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.16, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.44) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,056.85). Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
