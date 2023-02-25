Anglo American plc (AAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.74 on April 28th

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share by the mining company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,846 ($34.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.17). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,355.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,074.33. The firm has a market cap of £38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.16, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.44) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,056.85). Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anglo American Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.15) to GBX 3,400 ($40.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.94) to GBX 3,500 ($42.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.35) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.31) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,327.50 ($40.07).

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.