Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,247,367.76 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $77.36 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Block by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 84,008 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Block by 42,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Block by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Block by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

