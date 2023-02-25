OriginTrail (TRAC) Achieves Market Cap of $133.26 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $133.26 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.00429200 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,538.54 or 0.28431001 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars.

