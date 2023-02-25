Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (HEIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harmony Energy Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Performance
Harmony Energy Income Trust stock opened at GBX 122.25 ($1.47) on Friday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.50 ($1.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.60.
About Harmony Energy Income Trust
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.