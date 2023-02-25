ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $234.18 million and approximately $23.01 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 948,954,273 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://icon.community."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

