Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli Sells 10,000 Shares

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $316.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $337.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

