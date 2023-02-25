ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Announces Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. ONE Gas updated its FY23 guidance to $4.02-4.26 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.02-$4.26 EPS.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $33,454,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ONE Gas by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OGS. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

