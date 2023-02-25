The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 23rd

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

GLU stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLU. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

