LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

LivaNova Trading Down 1.1 %

LIVN opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

