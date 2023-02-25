Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16

Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

POLN stock opened at GBX 560 ($6.74) on Friday. Pollen Street has a 1-year low of GBX 510 ($6.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 800 ($9.63). The company has a market cap of £359.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 555.30.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.84) price target on shares of Pollen Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

