Genus plc (GNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.30 on March 30th

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Genus Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LON GNS opened at GBX 2,840 ($34.20) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4,580.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,941.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,817.09. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 2,186 ($26.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,364 ($40.51).

Insider Buying and Selling at Genus

In related news, insider Alison Henriksen bought 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,999 ($36.12) per share, with a total value of £49,723.42 ($59,878.88). Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

