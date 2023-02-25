NXM Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $331.81 million and $84,004.70 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $50.32 or 0.00218843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00042899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00022462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,993.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002760 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 50.2944214 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83,964.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

