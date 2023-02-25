Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

