RAMP (RAMP) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $11.40 million and $21,839.50 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.00429200 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,538.54 or 0.28431001 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.