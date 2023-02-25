CBET Token (CBET) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. CBET Token has a total market cap of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.00429200 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,538.54 or 0.28431001 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token launched on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.