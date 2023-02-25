Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Achieves $2.94 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $21.04 or 0.00091497 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $163.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,993.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00400022 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014516 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.00652437 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.35 or 0.00579952 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00178589 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00195034 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,611,532 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
