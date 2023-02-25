Terra Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $382.61 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00007468 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $382.61 million and $82.40 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011182 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005242 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001224 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004548 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001952 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 222,826,884 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “LUNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.