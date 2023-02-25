Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 706,197 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60.

On Monday, December 12th, S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $126,682,584.48.

On Thursday, December 8th, S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70.

On Thursday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $142.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

