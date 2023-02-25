Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.05

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $38.15 million and $48,498.24 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007468 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001224 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001952 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,478 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second."

