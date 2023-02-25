Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton Sells 28,701 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $2,362,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $81.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.17. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,490,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,026,000 after acquiring an additional 139,129 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

