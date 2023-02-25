DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider R Stanton Dodge Sells 177,011 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
DraftKings Price Performance
NASDAQ DKNG opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.01.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
