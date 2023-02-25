The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.