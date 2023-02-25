Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil Sells 264,461 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

