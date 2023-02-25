Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil Sells 264,461 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.89.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.