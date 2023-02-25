USD Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.48 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $42.48 billion and $3.86 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.00429200 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,538.54 or 0.28431001 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,477,614,258 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
