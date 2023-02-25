Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $133.35 or 0.00579952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $228.62 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,993.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00178589 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00043705 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000803 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,321,638 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
