WPP plc (LON:WPP) Announces Dividend of GBX 24.40

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.29) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WPP Stock Down 1.9 %

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,031.50 ($12.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 924.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 839.69. The company has a market cap of £11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,875.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($8.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,107 ($13.33).

WPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.02) to GBX 864 ($10.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.45) to GBX 1,250 ($15.05) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.17) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 920 ($11.08) to GBX 1,158 ($13.95) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,130.29 ($13.61).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

