Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Major Shareholder Susan Y. Kim Sells 1,920,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

AMKR stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

