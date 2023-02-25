Cardano Market Cap Reaches $12.57 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.57 billion and approximately $375.08 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.52 or 0.06960734 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00079215 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00028487 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00057130 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010053 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027366 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001105 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001791 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,520,414,310 coins and its circulating supply is 34,658,765,227 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
