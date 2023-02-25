Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 124.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE SUI opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.15. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $193.67. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

