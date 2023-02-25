Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $579,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGR stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $143.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,138. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

