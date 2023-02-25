MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

