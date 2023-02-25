iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.