Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BSMT opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

