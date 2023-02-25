MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 44,001 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,001 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $7,493,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after buying an additional 376,405 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 54.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

